Man who was caught vaping on plane apologizes; stun gun used on suspect in court | Nightly Roundup

Man apologizes after vaping incident onboard flight from Phoenix goes viral; stun gun used on Arizona suspect during court hearing; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 8, 2025.

1. Air passenger apologizes after viral vaping incident

What we know:

A man who was at the center of a vape-related incident onboard an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to San Francisco is apologizing.

What He's Saying:

"I wish I never picked up a vape to begin with," Peter Nguyen said.

2. Deadly shooting at Georgia university

What we know:

An active shooter and a police officer were killedduring a gun battle near Emory University in Atlanta.

What we don't know:

Officials declined to confirm the type of weapon used, whether the CDC was intentionally targeted, or the suspect’s motive. Social media rumors about the suspect’s background and views on COVID-19 vaccines have not been substantiated, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

3. AZ man shocked with stun gun during contentious court hearing

What we know:

Things got out of hand during a court appearance involving an Arizona man with a violent criminal past.

Dig deeper:

The incident, which was partially captured on video, shows the suspect having an exchange of words with the presiding judge. The man was eventually seen being escorted from the courtroom, and from there on, things took a rather unexpected turn.

4. Video shows arrest of former Arizona Cardinals player

What we know:

New video released by police shows the moment former Arizona Cardinals and Arizona State University star Terrell Suggs was arrested after he pulled out a gun in the drive-thru of a Scottsdale Starbucks.

The backstory:

The incident related to Sugg's arrest happened in March 2024, when Suggs allegedly backed into another vehicle. The arrest, as captured on video, happened a few weeks later.

5. Phoenix firefighter hospitalized

What we know:

A firefighter with the Phoenix Fire Department had to be taken to the hospital, after he was injured while battling a fire.

Dig deeper:

The fire, which involved a commercial building, happened in the area of 33rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

