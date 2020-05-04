Maricopa County may change voting process to ease polling centers amid pandemic

article

The upcoming elections in Maricopa County may look different in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maricopa County Elections Department is considering adopting a new plan to keep voters safe and be able to have easy access to voting.

This includes:

10-14 days of in-person voting

Strict cleaning and physical distancing guidelines at polling places

Early, mail-in ballot requests

The plan would also focus on voter education on how to vote at home, the department said.

Voters may also request an early, mail-in ballot for the election and add their name to the permanent voter list early.

These new ways to vote will help ease the need for hundreds of polling stations for the day of the election, helping to take social distancing and santitary precautions.

The Board of Supervisors were presented this plan on Monday to consider adopting.

The elections department hopes to have at most 100 polling places during the early voting period and on Election Day.

More information can be found at BeBallotReady.Vote.

