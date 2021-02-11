Maricopa County to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to adults 65 and older

article

Beginning Monday, February 15, adults who are 65 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at all vaccine locations in Maricopa County.

Maricopa County officials said on Thursday the decision is in alignment with the federal pharmacy vaccine program, which will bring the vaccine to 182 pharmacies in Maricopa County.

"The data shows that our decision to provide older adults a little extra time to access vaccine has proven successful and the timing is now right to invite our residents 65 and older to step up and get vaccinated," said Marcy Flanagan, director of Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

On Wednesday, Governor Doug Ducey announced the state has administered one million vaccines.

