Maysoon? Phoenix area dealing with monsoon-like storms

Arizonans are used to rain and clouds during the summer, but not so much during the spring, and the recent rounds of 'maysoon' weather is having an impact on Phoenix area residents.

In Mesa, Clarence Van Dyke got to experience the power these ‘maysoon’ storms are packing.

"You do expect it in June, but not in May," said Van Dyke.

Van Dyke and his wife were watching television on the afternoon of May 18 when their house started to shake.

"Just a little bit [at first], then a big shake, and then, a ka-bam!" Van Dyke recounted.

Van Dyke later discovered that his carport's roof collapsed, and many of his lawn decorations were damaged.

"When I looked at my security camera, I saw it was the wind that actually did that," said Van Dyke. "It made such a crash that the whole house shook, and we were pretty scared at that point."

Meterologists with the National Weather Service say the unseasonable weather is due to some low pressure systems.

"A weird weather pattern where we have just a little low-pressure system to our south that's helped to draw in some moisture," said Paul Iniguez. "That's giving us all these clouds, thunderstorms developing over the mountains, giving us some big pushes of wind in the afternoon, evening in the Phoenix area."

While Van Dyke may have a lot of work ahead of him, he says he has a great community that's helping him clean up the damage.

"It's wonderful," said Van Dyke. "We help everybody every day. It's perfect."

According to NWS' Flagstaff office, the area had over 0.57 inches of rain on May 19, which broke a previous record of 0.5 inches that was set in 1950.

