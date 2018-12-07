McKinney daycare worker suspected in at least three child abuse cases

New police documents show a former McKinney day care worker arrested for child abuse is suspected of hurting three infants.

Records show while police were investigating the first complaint against Jessica Wiese and looking at daycare surveillance video, they discovered two more possible cases that the babies' parents didn't even know about.

PREVIOUS STORY: McKinney daycare worker arrested after baby goes home with broken bones

Six-month-old Henry is one of the babies former Joyous Montessori McKinney worker Jessica Wiese is accused of injuring. His mother agreed to talk to FOX 4 as long as her face was not shown.

"I don't know what to do, you know? I don't know what the next steps are. This is all new to him. This is what he thinks life is," she said. "And I can't bear to think that anyone could hurt a precious baby."

Henry's mother said he has been in Wiese's care since he was 8 weeks old. Since then, she's noticed him with a scratch.

"They said they would look into the video," she said. "I come back from work to pick him up. 'Oh, that's not on the video. There's no video.'"

The first-time mom said on other occasions Henry came home with bruises and a bit of a black eye.

"At the time in my thinking, yeah he could've just grabbed the toy and hit himself," she thought.

After another mother complained about bruises on her child, police investigated and arrested Wiese Monday for injury to a child. The next day, Henry's mother was contacted by Montessori management, Child Protective Services and police. She said she was asked to watch video footage from the daycare to identify her son.

"It was her slapping the back of his head. But that's all I wanted to watch," Henry's mother said. "I can't watch any more than that. It was pretty, pretty rough."

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Wiese was caught on camera slapping Henry, "causing him to cry out in pain," and then "slamming his head into the changing table" and finally covering his face "pressing down, crushing [his] face downward."

Another affidavit states that Wiese was captured on camera that same day injuring another child by "body [slamming]" that baby onto the changing table.

Records reveal Wiese used to work as a labor and delivery nurse in North Texas but she had her license revoked for stealing and using drugs.

Henry and his mother spent part of Thursday at the hospital, getting a full body scan that will tell them whether he has any fractures as a result of her care.

"Just to think that someone has the nerve to hurt an innocent newborn baby," she said. "I can't even put into words what should happen to her."

The daycare said Wiese is no longer an employee.

McKinney police are still wanting to talk to the parents of any children who have been at Joyous Montessori since May 2016.

UPDATE: The former daycare worker facing child abuse charges, is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 16, 2019 in Collin County. Jessica Joy Wiese was charged with several counts of abuse of several children at the Joyous Montessori Daycare center in McKinney, Texas in December 2018. That daycare center was permanently closed. Currently, there are three other independently owned and operated daycare centers in North Texas with the same name, Joyous Montessori Daycare. Neither, Jessica Joy Wiese, nor the McKinney daycare, has any affiliation with the independently owned and operated daycare centers with the same name in Keller, Lewisville and Fort Worth counties.