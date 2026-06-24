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Phoenix bar patron causes Tucson rollover crash after missing Tempe exit by 100 miles: DPS

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 24, 2026 9:57 PM MST
Published June 24, 2026 9:57 PM MST
article

The suspect's vehicle and a sideswiped car that flipped onto its roof sit on Interstate 10 near Tucson following a wrong-way crash. (Courtesy: AZDPS)

The Brief

    • A suspected DUI driver ended up 100 miles off-course in Tucson after attempting to drive home to Tempe from a Phoenix bar.
    • Arizona state troopers say the driver caused a wrong-way, rollover collision on Interstate 10.
    • The suspect driver reportedly admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana, registering a BAC nearly triple the legal limit.

TUCSON - An impaired driver who told authorities she was trying to navigate her way home to Tempe from a Phoenix bar ended up 100 miles off-course in Tucson, where she allegedly caused a wrong-way, rollover crash on Interstate 10, according to officials.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the incident began around 2:30 a.m. on June 14, when dispatchers received multiple emergency calls reporting a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Cortaro Farms Road.

Shortly after the calls came in, Arizona state troopers responded to a collision further down the highway near Avra Valley Road. DPS officials said the wrong-way driver had sideswiped another vehicle, causing it to flip over onto its roof.

When questioned by state troopers, the driver of the wrong-way vehicle said she had left a bar in Phoenix where she had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. She told investigators she was trying to drive home to Tempe but somehow ended up in the Tucson area.

Featured

Chandler mom dies after suspected drunk driver rams family's SUV on Idaho interstate: ISP
article

Chandler mom dies after suspected drunk driver rams family's SUV on Idaho interstate: ISP

A beloved Chandler mom was killed after her family's SUV was rear-ended and flipped on Interstate 184 in Boise. The other driver is being held on a $1 million bond.

A breath sample provided by the driver revealed a blood-alcohol concentration of .214, which is nearly three times Arizona's legal limit of 0.08.

Dig deeper:

Both drivers involved in the collision were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Following her medical evaluation, the wrong-way driver was booked into jail on multiple charges, including driving under the influence.

What we don't know:

DPS did not release the name of the suspect driver.

What they're saying:

DPS used the incident to issue a stark warning to the public about the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

"DUI + Wrong-way Driving = JAIL," the agency said in a statement. "If you choose to drink or consume marijuana, choose to find a sober ride home. Getting behind the wheel can lead to injury and even losing a life. Leave the car keys alone and find a ride with a sober designated driver, rideshare or taxi."

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

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