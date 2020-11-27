Expand / Collapse search

MCSO: Man taken to hospital following mine shaft rescue near Gila Bend

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 16 mins ago
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man rescued from mine shaft near Gila Bend

At one point, MCSO and other fire agencies in the West Valley were involved in the rescue efforts.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's office say a man suffered non life-threatening injuries following a mine shaft rescue on the night of Nov. 27.

According to a brief statement by officials, the rescue happened near State Route 238, near Gila Bend. In an earlier statement, MCSO officials say they along with other West Valley fire agencies, were involved in the rescue efforts. At one point, two MCSO helicopters were deployed to the scene.