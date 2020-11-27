MCSO: Man taken to hospital following mine shaft rescue near Gila Bend

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's office say a man suffered non life-threatening injuries following a mine shaft rescue on the night of Nov. 27.

According to a brief statement by officials, the rescue happened near State Route 238, near Gila Bend. In an earlier statement, MCSO officials say they along with other West Valley fire agencies, were involved in the rescue efforts. At one point, two MCSO helicopters were deployed to the scene.