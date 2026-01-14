MCSO at scene of shooting near Guadalupe; Chandler school district looking at cuts | Morning News Brief

article

From a shooting investigation in the East Valley to a shocking discovery that led to an 18-year-old's arrest, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 14.

1. MCSO at scene of East Valley shooting

A big law enforcement presence can be seen at a gas station near the Guadalupe-Tempe border this morning.

What we know:

According to a brief statement by MCSO, they are at the scene of a shooting that happened in the area.

Read more

2. Shocking discovery leads to man's arrest

An 18-year-old has been booked into jail in connection with a death back in 2025, according to Phoenix Police.

The backstory:

Investigators said officers responded to a welfare check at a home near 51st Avenue and Southern on Jan. 12 when they saw a man dead in the backyard.

Read more

3. Another Phoenix area school district looking at cuts

Union officials said an East Valley school district is looking at making cuts amid declining enrollment.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Chandler Education Association told us the cuts include media and technology specialists in all of Chandler Unified School District's elementary and junior high schools. The cuts reportedly also include all assistant principals at junior high schools, and reductions in several other positions.

Read more

4. US visa processing paused for dozens of countries

(Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The State Department is pausing all visa processing for dozens of countries in an effort to crack down on applicants deemed likely to become a public charge.

Dig deeper:

While the public charge provision has existed for decades, enforcement has varied widely across administrations, with consular officers historically given broad discretion in applying the standard.

Read more

5. East Valley death investigation

(FDA)

The Food and Drug Administration announced that a recall of cheese products has been upgraded to the most serious risk category after testing positive for a potentially deadly bacteria, Listeria monocytogenes.

What they're saying:

"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the FDA said.

Read more

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast