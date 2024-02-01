MCSO searching for armed suspect in Mesa

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for an armed suspect near Hawes and McKellips in the East Valley.

"MCSO is working an active scene between the areas of Hawes and McKellips and McKellips and Mountain Bridge," MCSO wrote on X. "A perimeter has been established for an armed suspect search. Please avoid the area. Thank you."

Video over the scene from SkyFOX showed a large law enforcement presence, as well as a vehicle that had crashed against a bridge barrier, and a second vehicle that had flipped over.

"Active scene, MCSO and Mesa PD SWAT on scene looking for suspect," MCSO wrote in a follow-post on X. "Please avoid the area at this time."

The sheriff's office has not released any further details on the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson with Mesa Public Schools says three schools within the district – Taft Elementary, Smith Junior High and Zaharis Elementary – were all under lockdown at various times of the day.

"All of our students and staff are safe. Our schools followed our security plans. We are grateful for the assistance of district security and all of our local law enforcement partners," a part of the statement reads.

Map of area of the incident