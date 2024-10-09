Expand / Collapse search

Meth found inside luggage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

By
Published  October 9, 2024 12:33pm MST
Drug Busts
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 2

Police say methamphetamine was found inside a checked bag at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (Phoenix PD)

PHOENIX - Police say two pounds of methamphetamine were found inside luggage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Phoenix Police say the drugs were found inside a checked bag that was heading to Salt Lake City.

"The flight had already pushed from the gate, so the adult male traveler was not contacted at the time of the original investigation," police said. "Follow-up will be conducted, and charges submitted to MCAO for prosecution."

Last week, police said a 24-year-old woman was arrested after they found fentanyl inside her luggage.

Related

Woman arrested after fentanyl was found in her luggage at Sky Harbor: Phoenix PD
article

Woman arrested after fentanyl was found in her luggage at Sky Harbor: Phoenix PD

Phoenix Police say they have arrested a woman after fentanyl was found in her luggage at Sky Harbor.