Meth found inside luggage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Police say two pounds of methamphetamine were found inside luggage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Phoenix Police say the drugs were found inside a checked bag that was heading to Salt Lake City.

"The flight had already pushed from the gate, so the adult male traveler was not contacted at the time of the original investigation," police said. "Follow-up will be conducted, and charges submitted to MCAO for prosecution."

Last week, police said a 24-year-old woman was arrested after they found fentanyl inside her luggage.

