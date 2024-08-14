Missing Arizona woman found more than 24 hours after she went hiking: sheriff

A woman is safe more than 24 hours after getting injured while hiking on a trail east of Mesa.

Kyoko Runningbear, 60, was reported missing by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office after she left her home at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 12 to hike the Cloudview Trailhead in Gold Canyon. Her vehicle was found parked at the trailhead, but Runningbear was nowhere to be found.

On Tuesday morning, PCSO said Runningbear had been found. Deputies say she suffered injuries in a fall, as well as a heat-related illness. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"We applaud our Search and Rescue teams along with @Arizona_DPS Ranger for their assistance," PCSO wrote on X. "Had the victim spent any more time in the desert, we may not have had this positive outcome."

Kyoko Runningbear

Map of the trailhead