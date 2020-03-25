Mohave County confirms 1st case of coronavirus near Lake Havasu City

Mohave County health officials have confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus near Lake Havasu City in western Arizona.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health says the case involves an adult who is not hospitalized and is recovering at home.

The adult's gender and age have not been released.

The health department says officials will interview close contacts of the patient and recommend each contact to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

