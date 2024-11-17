Expand / Collapse search

Money in the street after civilian pursuit; 'Doomsday Mom' court hearing: this week's top stories

Published  November 17, 2024 3:40pm MST
Wild burglary; Vallow skips court | Crime Files

From a wild burglary and ensuing chase between the criminals and the victim to a gruesome discovery of a missing woman; here is this week's edition of Crime Files.

PHOENIX - From a civilian pursuit in Glendale that ended with cash all over the street to a court hearing for 'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow, here are this week's top stories.

1. Man cashes settlement check in Glendale, and then chaos ensues

Two men were arrested after Glendale Police say they stole nearly $50,000 from a victim's car on Nov. 7. The victim decided to chase the suspects down, which resulted in a car crash.

2. Family shares frustration after man dies in crane accident at Arizona power plant

A frustrated family is desperate to learn why a husband and father of four died in a crane accident at an APS plant in the Phoenix area.

3. Cause of death released for woman found dead days after clocking into work at Tempe Wells Fargo

Officials have released the cause of death for a woman who was found dead days after clocking into work at a Tempe Wells Fargo.

4. Netflix responds to streaming issues during Tyson-Paul fight

5. Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday mom' refused to show up for competency hearing

A hearing was held on Thursday morning to determine if Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," is mentally fit to stand trial in her Arizona case.

6. SRP prepares for 'river swap' at Stewart Mountain Dam to slow the flow of Salt River for the winter

Starting Nov. 14, SRP is about to do something called a "river swap." We wanted an in-depth look at how it happened, but more importantly - why. 

7. 'He said he hurt her': Daughter of JoAnn Dudek speaks about passing of her mother

Today marks the two-year anniversary of when JoAnn Dudek went missing. For the first time since her skull was found, we are hearing from Dudek's daughter.

8. Travis Renner: Drug charges suspended against father of 2 teens accused of teen violence cases

Drug charges against the father of two teenagers who are accused of having a role in a series of East Valley teen violence incidents have reportedly been suspended.

9. Social Security Fairness Act: Bill to raise benefits for some passes House

A bipartisan, Social Security-related bill that would expand benefits for workers who are also eligible for other pensions passed this week in the U.S. House of Representatives.

10. High-speed chase ends in Tempe after DPS says driver was impersonating law enforcement

The driver in a high-speed chase that started in Phoenix and ended in Tempe was allegedly impersonating law enforcement.

