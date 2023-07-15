Monica De Leon, California woman abducted in Mexico, has been found

article

The San Mateo woman who was kidnapped in Mexico in November has been found.

The FBI announced Saturday morning the safe return of Monica De Leon to the United States. They said she is headed home to her family after spending eight months in captivity.

De Leon was released by her captors Friday, authorities said. She was abducted on Nov. 29 in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico while walking home from work with her dog. Hours later, her cousin Gael DeLeon, was also abducted, according to a local TV channel, TV Azteca Jalisco.

Monica's brother shared a photo of the two together in what appears to be an airplane.

"Hello everyone, for the first time in a very long time we have good news!" wrote Gustavo De Leon. "I need to thank every single person that helped my family and I through this entire ordeal. We can all finally close this chapter in our lives and work on the long road of healing we have ahead."

In March the FBI announced a reward of up to $40,000 for information about her disappearance.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation into the identity of her captors remains ongoing, the FBI said.

"For the past eight months, FBI personnel in California and Mexico have worked tirelessly with the family and with partners here and in Mexico," said Special Agent In Charge Robert Tripp of the FBI San Francisco Field Office. "Our relief and joy at the safe return of Monica and Gael is profound."

The FBI said the investigation is far from over, but now they can work the case knowing an innocent victim is reunited with her family.

"On behalf of the FBI, I want to extend my sincere thanks to our law enforcement partners, to the family, and to the San Mateo community for their continued engagement and advocacy," continued Tripp. "They never forgot Monica, and neither did we."