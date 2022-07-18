Monsoon 2022: Many still left without power after powerful Sunday night storm battered Eloy area

Residents in Eloy and Arizona City are still dealing with the aftermath of a powerful Sunday night monsoon storm that left destruction in its wake.

"It started off a red storm. The whole sky was red," said Blake Ramirez, who lives in the area. "Next thing you know, everything went black, and rain everywhere."

The storm knocked down power lines in the area, with some power poles snapping in half. On July 18, APS officials say they hope to restore power by the morning of July 20 at the earliest.

"We have even some of those that were knocked down, and those take a little bit longer to get back up and specialized crews, so we are working through it," said Richard Rosales with APS.

In town on July 18, many businesses are closed down, from gas stations to restaurants, as many areas are without power and struggling to keep cool.

Residents trying to stay upbeat amid extreme heat

Eloy's mayor, Micah Powell, said it is very emotional to see the people of his town struggling. Powell and his family are also without power.

"90% of our community is out of power, and with the extended amount of time, that’s what’s hard about it," said Mayor Powell. "There is no ETA. It could be longer. It could be shorter."

On July 18, cooling stations and an ice pick-up location at Eloy’s city hall were packed with desperate residents looking for a way to cool down. More ice had to be brought in from Chandler to help meet the demand, as the existing supply ran out shortly after 3:00 p.m.

For now, many residents are forced to leave town and find hotel rooms for the night.

"You can’t think smart if your brain is going crazy, so we are trying to be resourceful and as calm as possible, and, you know, just use our resources. The city has provided dry ice for the refrigerators and the freezers," said Ramirez.

Power Outage Updates

