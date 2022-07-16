Expand / Collapse search
Another round of monsoon storms across Phoenix area: Live radar, updates

By FOX 10 Staff
8:05PM
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Watch live:

PHOENIX - The Phoenix area is bracing yet again for another round of storms to hit Valley cities this weekend.

NWS issued several thunderstorm advisories for cities and counties across the state on July 16, including in the east Valley. They've since expired, but that doesn't mean storms aren't coming.

Stay with FOX 10 for updates and check out our live radar to see where the storm is headed.

Huge bolt of lightning over Phoenix

FOX 10's South Mountain camera caught a huge bolt of lightning over Phoenix on July 16 as a monsoon rolled through.


 

Updates: