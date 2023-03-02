Months-long investigation uncovers massive Arizona SNAP benefit theft scheme, AG Mayes announces

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the result of a months-long investigation where nearly 3,000 victims lost over $1 million in stolen SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including police in Gilbert and Phoenix.

"This is an ongoing problem. What you see is just a snapshot of the problems that the retail industry and our communities are facing," said Michelle Ahlmer, with the Arizona Retailers Association.

Local and state agencies seized $60,000 worth of baby formula over a six-month period.

"The reason [there is] an organized crime ring stealing baby formula was that it became a hot commodity due to manufacturing and supply chain issues. These thefts and others across the country exacerbated a horrible situation for Arizona families and for moms," said AG Mayes.

Skimming devices and equipment to make fraudulent EBT cards were also seized during over a dozen search warrants.

"They also recovered more than 1,200 cloned EBT SNAP benefit cards, with more than 400 of the cards coming from two dozen other states," said AG Mayes.

Gilbert Police Lieutenant Maria Gunter was one of the officers who served the search warrants in Phoenix and Gilbert, and said they found baby formula and fraudulent EBT cards in large quantities.

"It takes a lot of effort, obviously, but what we know they do is they put these skimming devices over the devices at the stores, and they capture the data, and then they add it on to the gift cards, and then they go on to use them," said Lt. Gunter.

"I think it is highly likely that it is still happening across the country," said AG Mayes. "One of the things that we learned is that this activity spanned multiple states."

Officials wouldn't say who specifically was involved in the investigation. We did learn, however, that the people who have had their EBT funds stolen from them most likely won't get them back.

Read More Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news