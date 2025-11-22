Multiple shot in South Phoenix, news anchor sentenced | Nightly Roundup

article

From multiple victims shot in South Phoenix, to a former Phoenix news anchor sentenced for fraud, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.

1. A South Phoenix shooting left one man dead and three others hurt, including 2 children

2. Fourth and final suspect arrested in deadly shooting of teen

3. Former Phoenix news anchor sentenced to 10 years for fraud

A former ABC15 news anchor was given a 10-year prison sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, centering around a company she and her husband co-founded.

4. Amorous Scottsdale restaurant burglary suspects arrested: PD

The couple accused of having a late-night sexcapade at a popular Scottsdale restaurant and getting caught on camera, have been arrested, police say.

5. Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Phoenix Arby's

Phoenix police are searching for a man accused of demanding money at the Arby's on East Baseline Road and Central Avenue, and threatening to shoot someone.

