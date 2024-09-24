New details on ASU stabbing; former casino employees claim wrongful termination l Morning News Brief

article

More details have emerged about a woman accused of stabbing another student inside a classroom at Arizona State University; former Valley casino employees accused of colluding with gamblers to cheat have filed a lawsuit claiming wrongful termination; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 24.

1. Woman accused of stabbing ASU classmate

Kaci Sloan

New details are coming out about the 19-year-old woman accused of stabbing another student inside a classroom at Arizona State University's West Valley campus. Read more here.

2. Ex-casino employees claim wrongful termination

Five former employees of Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino are coming forward, saying the company wrongfully terminated them after initially accusing them of colluding with gamblers to cheat at an electronic craps game. Read more here.

3. Man shot at Glendale home

A man is expected to survive after police say a suspect shot through the window of his home in Glendale. Read more here.

4. AZ political office hit by gunfire

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Democratic Party campaign office in Tempe. Read more here.

5. Health update on football legend

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Read more here.

Today's weather

It'll be a warm Tuesday in the Valley with possible record-breaking temperatures. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect later this week. Read more here.