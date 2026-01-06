New details on deadly AZ helicopter crash; man hurt in Phoenix road-rage shooting l Morning News Brief

article

From new details on the investigation into a helicopter crash outside the Valley that left a man and his three nieces dead to a suspected road-rage shooting in Phoenix that sent one person to the hospital, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 6.

1. Superior helicopter crash latest

The backstory:

A helicopter crash near Superior killed four people, including an experienced pilot and his three nieces, after allegedly striking a kilometer-long slackline.

Dig deeper:

The FAA had issued a safety alert for the line, but the warning was linked to Superior Airport rather than the helicopter’s point of origin in Queen Creek. Federal investigators are examining if the slackline was properly authorized and how the pilot’s flight plan affected his ability to see the warning.

2. Road-rage shooting

What we know:

A man was hospitalized following an apparent road-rage shooting in Phoenix near 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

What we don't know:

The shooting suspect is currently unknown as the other vehicle involved fled the scene before officers arrived.

3. Valley principal, athletic director facing charges

What we know:

Mesa High’s principal and athletic director are on administrative leave after failing to report an aggravated assault on campus involving a firearm last year.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a February 2025 incident where three men allegedly assaulted a student following an after-school soccer game.

4. Arizona parents arrested

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

What we know:

Two parents were arrested after authorities say their children were found alone on New Year's Eve inside a cold Arizona home that had no power.

Dig deeper:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says when a deputy got to the home, he found the 1-year-old children strapped to car seats, in front of a space heater. No adults were home.

5. Inmate deaths spark calls for prison funding

Local perspective:

Rep. Walt Blackman and Sen. Shawna Bolick have introduced identical bills to secure $1.5 million for an independent prison oversight office. Although Gov. Katie Hobbs signed the office into existence last year, it remains unstaffed and inactive because no funding was allocated for its operations.

Dig deeper:

The push for oversight follows a violent December in which three inmates within the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) were killed by other prisoners.

