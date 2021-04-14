Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
7
Red Flag Warning
from WED 1:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

NFL says more than 2M COVID-19 vaccines administered at its stadiums

By Chris Williams
Published 
NFL
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Xiangheng Liu, 69, (L) of San Jose prepares to receive a COVID-19 vaccination on the opening day of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Levi's Stadium on February 09, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The NFL announced Wednesday that more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered at its stadiums and facilities since starting the campaign earlier this year.

The league’s effort came after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to President Joe Biden in February. Goodell told the president he would commit the NFL and its teams to helping with vaccination efforts. 

"To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials," Goodell told Biden. 

NFL updates COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of 2021 season

New COVID-19 guidelines for NFL team for the upcoming season amid the pandemic.

The league has transformed stadium and practice facilities for COVID-19 testing sites, food drives and PPE distribution.

RELATED: NFL to restrict access of team employees who refuse COVID-19 vaccine without ‘bona fide’ reason

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 73 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, representing 22.7% of the country’s total population.

But vaccination efforts hit a road bump this week. The CDC’s advisory panel will meet Wednesday to discuss reports of rare but severe blood clots among a handful of people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to review data on six cases of clotting in the United States. All cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48, who experienced symptoms roughly six to 13 days after getting the shot. Officials said one of the patients had died and another was in critical condition.

RELATED: CDC advisory panel to hold emergency meeting Wednesday over J&J COVID-19 vaccine

In a statement, J&J said it would pause its ongoing vaccine trial as a result of the reports.

"The safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority," the drugmaker said in part. "We are aware of an extremely rare disorder involving people with blood clots in combination with low platelets in a small number of individuals who have received our COVID-19 vaccine."

Kelly Hayes contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 