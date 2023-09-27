Nightly Roundup: 2nd round of GOP primary debate; New twist in Chandler animal hoarding case

PHOENIX - From tonight's GOP presidential primary debate to a new twist in the animal and adult abuse investigation in the East Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
1. New twist in case of alleged animal and adult abuse in Chandler
Featured
It's a case that has sent shockwaves Arizona, as well as creating a firestorm of controversy on social media. Here's what you should know about a police investigation in the Phoenix area that include allegations of animal abuse, in addition to allegations of abuse involving a vulnerable adult.
2. GOP presidential hopefuls gather for debate
Featured
Former President Donald Trump will again not be in attendance, and has other campaign plans for the evening.
3. Attempt to use fake ID gets man in trouble: PD
Featured
According to court documents, 22-year-old Nathaniel Mead went to the Crossroads of the West Gun Show on Sept. 24 and tried to buy firearms with a false ID from the Arizona State Armory booth. Mead also allegedly filled out an ATF form with false information.
4. Why an Arizona forest refused an offer to control the wild horse population in their area
Featured
An Arizona group has had some success in controlling the Salt River Wild Horse population, but as they set their sights on wild horses in other parts of Arizona, some officials are refusing the group's offer.
5. Playtime on street ends in tragedy
Featured
Despite efforts by first responders to revive her, the toddler was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 9/27/2023
We can expect daytime temperatures to fall in the days ahead.