Nightly Roundup: Body found on highway, Titanic tourists go missing in the Atlantic

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include the race against time to find a tourist group inside a submarine that went to check out the Titanic wreckage in the Atlantic, and a body being found inside a car along a major Arizona highway.

Here are the top stories for June 19.

1. Las Vegas police install cameras on home that reported 'aliens': Family 'afraid for their safety'

A Las Vegas family reported a crashed UFO and told police they had seen eight- to 10-foot creatures that were '100 percent not human.'

2. Body found inside vehicle on Loop 202 in Mesa

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain exit ramp was closed at Country Club.

3. Arizona trooper shot in Phoenix, suspect dead

PD: Trooper shot, officer injured, suspect dead

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been shot in Phoenix, and the suspect is dead. Phoenix Police say the incident began just after 11:30 a.m. on June 19 near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road when a suspect shot a trooper who was trying to pull him over. The suspect drove from the area and Phoenix Police officers were called out to help.

4. Submarine used for tourist visits to Titanic wreckage goes missing in the Atlantic

A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic. Canadian officials say the five-person submersible was reported overdue Sunday night about 435 miles south of St. John's, Newfoundland.

5. Arizona man sentenced to 58 years in prison for murdering his wife, roommate

An Arizona man who murdered his wife and their roommate is sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said in a June 19 news release.