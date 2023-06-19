Arizona man sentenced to 58 years in prison for murdering his wife, roommate

An Arizona man who murdered his wife and their roommate is sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said in a June 19 news release.

The sentencing comes more than three years after the deaths of Estevanico Palmares' wife, 30-year-old Cristina Palmares, and a 35-year-old male roommate living with the couple.

According to police at the time of the murders on May 18, 2020, the shooting happened near the intersection of 48th Street and the I-10 around 3:15 p.m.

"Two days prior to the killings, Palmares’ wife bought the handgun that was used in her murder," the news release read.

A jury found Palmares guilty of all charges brought against him, including two counts of second-degree murder.

"Because Palmares was a prohibited possessor at the time of the killings, he received a concurrent sentence for one count of misconduct involving weapons," the county attorney's office said.

During the sentencing on June 19, the sister of Cristina Palmares remarked on her sister getting justice.

"A man is supposed to protect his wife but instead he killed her, and he took her away from us. He needs to go away for a long time so he doesn’t do this to someone else," she said.

Details about what led up to the shooting in 2020 weren't made available.