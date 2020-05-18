Phoenix Police: 2 dead following shooting at apartment complex

Phoenix Police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting happened near the intersection of 48th Street and the I-10, and officers were called to the scene for a check welfare call at around 3:15 p.m.

Investigators say a caller told police that gunshots were heard earlier in the dar, and the door to the residence was open. When officers arrived at the apartment, they found an adult man and an adult woman with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation is in its early stages, and investigators are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

