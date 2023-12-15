Nightly Roundup: 'Doomsday' siblings extradited to Arizona; Matthew Perry's cause of death revealed

Tonight's top stories include Arizona's governor signing an executive order to send National Guard troops to the Mexico border; the search for a hit-and-run driver accused of killing a newlywed motorcyclist; ‘doomsday’ siblings returning to Arizona after police say they took a family member out of the country against his will; Arizona's cannabis sales top $1 billion; and the cause of Matthew Perry's death has been released.

1. Arizona Gov. Hobbs sending National Guard to southern border

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is signing an executive order to send National Guard troops to the Mexico border. This comes nearly a week after she visited the Lukeville Port of Entry, which has been closed due to a surge of migrants. Read more.

2. Hit-and-run driver sought in newlywed motorcyclist's death: Phoenix PD

The search is on for a hit-and-run driver after a motorcyclist was killed near 13th Street and Thunderbird Road. It's the third fatal motorcycle crash in the Valley this week. Read more.

3. 'Doomsday' siblings return to Arizona; woman accused of taking Blaze Thibaudeau to Canada for religious reason

Two siblings are accused of taking their 16-year-old family member out of Arizona against his will are now in Maricopa County jails. Court documents say a doomsday belief system was the motive for Spring Thibaudeau and her brother, Brook Hale. Court documents filed by Thibaudeau's husband to get sole custody of their son, Blaze, mentioned Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell cases and their eerie similarities. Read more.

4. Arizona cannabis sales top $1 billion mark

5. Matthew Perry cause of death: Final coroner report released

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office released their final report on the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, noting that the sitcom icon died from "acute effects of ketamine." Read more.