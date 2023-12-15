Arizona Gov. Hobbs sending National Guard to southern border

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Friday to send National Guard troops to the southern border.

Hobbs' executive order comes nearly a week after she visited the Lukeville Port of Entry, which has been closed due to a surge of migrants.

"One week after her letter to President Biden asking him to reassign the Arizona National Guard to re-open the Lukeville Port of Entry, Governor Katie Hobbs signed an Executive Order to carry out the next step in Operation SECURE, mobilizing the National Guard to southern Arizona," read a news release from the governor's office. "There, they will assist the Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies with enforcement activities, including fentanyl interdiction, analytical support, and human trafficking enforcement efforts."

The National Guard will be stationed at multiple locations along the border, including near the Lukeville Port of Entry and the San Miguel crossing.