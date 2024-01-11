Nightly Roundup: Fallen tree kills man; latest on Gilbert teen violence

From a deadly incident involving a tree in South Phoenix to the latest on the ongoing teen violence investigations in Gilbert, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, January 11, 2023.

1. Deadly fallen tree incident in Phoenix

Featured article

2. Less EVs for one car rental firm

Featured article

3. Latest on teen violence in the East Valley

Featured article

4. Phoenix accuses DOJ of lacking transparency amid police department probe

Featured article

5. Rapper testifies at fentanyl hearing

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight