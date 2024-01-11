Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Fallen tree kills man; latest on Gilbert teen violence

PHOENIX - From a deadly incident involving a tree in South Phoenix to the latest on the ongoing teen violence investigations in Gilbert, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, January 11, 2023.

1. Deadly fallen tree incident in Phoenix

The incident, according to police, happened at a park near 12th Street and South Mountain Avenue in South Phoenix.

2. Less EVs for one car rental firm

The offloading of the vehicles will cut the company's global EV fleet by one-third, Hertz said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

3. Latest on teen violence in the East Valley

Gilbert Police are now asking for help in identifying suspects in more cases. The photos are from four of the nine cases being investigated.

4. Phoenix accuses DOJ of lacking transparency amid police department probe

In a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Justice, officials with the City of Phoenix allege there has been 'a lack of transparency by the DOJ' amid an ongoing probe into the city's police force.

5. Rapper testifies at fentanyl hearing

"I am a stupid songwriter y'all, but I have first hand witnessed this in a way most people have not," Jelly Roll told Congress. "Almost every person in this room has lost a friend, family member or colleague to the disease known as addiction."

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 1/11/2024

We are expecting more cold temperatures this week, but a warmup of sorts is around the corner.