Nightly Roundup: Fmr. teacher accused of sexual misconduct; Car theft suspect arrested at hotel

PHOENIX - From a car theft suspect who was arrested after police followed him to an East Valley hotel, to the various events that took place today in commemoration of the terrorist attack that happened exactly 22 years ago, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 11, 2023.

1. Former West Valley teacher arrested

Former Buckeye teacher arrested after alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with a student
Former Buckeye teacher arrested after alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with a student

42-year-old Jessica Kramer was arrested at her home after an investigation led detectives to believe she was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student at Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies.

2. Suspect arrested after police followed stolen car

Suspect arrested in Scottsdale after evading authorities
Suspect arrested in Scottsdale after evading authorities

A suspect is arrested following a situation that, according to Mesa Police officials, involved officers following a stolen vehicle.

3. Tragic end to Grand Canyon trail hike

Virginia man dies while hiking Grand Canyon trail
Virginia man dies while hiking Grand Canyon trail

A man from Virginia died while hiking in the Grand Canyon on Saturday.

4. Rideshare ride ends with death

Rideshare passenger dies following north Phoenix crash
Rideshare passenger dies following north Phoenix crash

When officers got to the scene, they found 28-year-old Alec Carbine with critical injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the rideshare vehicle suffered minor injuries.

5. Commemorating 9/11

9/11: People in Phoenix area gather for events to commemorate 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack
9/11: People in Phoenix area gather for events to commemorate 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack

Memorial events are underway as we mark the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Also Read: Joe Jonas talks about recent divorce during concert

Joe Jonas addresses Sophie Turner divorce on stage during Jonas Brothers LA concert
Joe Jonas addresses Sophie Turner divorce on stage during Jonas Brothers LA concert

Joe Jonas addressed his divorce from Sophie Turner during the Jonas Brothers' concert in Los Angeles.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 9/11/23

It was another hot day, but not as hot as this weekend. We have when the 90s are making a comeback.