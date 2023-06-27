Nightly Roundup: Scottsdale brush fire gets close to homes, deadly end to Apache Junction barricade situation

Expand / Collapse search

By Kenneth Wong
PHOENIX - From a brush fire that is threatening a number of homes near Scottsdale, to a barricade situation that ended with the suspect dead, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

1. Crews battling fast-moving brush fire north of the Valley

Diamond Fire breaks out north of Scottsdale
The fire threatened a number of homes in the area, and evacuations have been ordered by authorities.

2. Horrific new details revealed on murder of five-year-old girl

Police affidavit reveal horrifying details in killing of five-year-old girl
The victim, Harmony Montgomery, was allegedly hit by her father in at least three times over the course of a few minutes, because she kept having accidents in a car.

3. Arizona man dead following standoff

Domestic violence suspect dead following shooting in Apache Junction
The shooting, according to officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, involved a PCSO deputy. The incident also involved a fire, according to a PCSO spokesperson.

4. Phoenix area man accused of setting home on fire

Arizona man accused of arson following house fire
Investigators accuse the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Harry Lee Alicajic, of setting the house on fire in a bid to kill his mother.

5. Tempe man accused of filming another person at mall bathroom

Tempe man arrested for allegedly recording inside a bathroom
The suspect allegedly recorded another person, while that person was inside a bathroom stall at a men's room inside Scottsdale Fashion Square, according to court documents.