Nightly Roundup: Scottsdale brush fire gets close to homes, deadly end to Apache Junction barricade situation

From a brush fire that is threatening a number of homes near Scottsdale, to a barricade situation that ended with the suspect dead, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

1. Crews battling fast-moving brush fire north of the Valley

Featured article

2. Horrific new details revealed on murder of five-year-old girl

Featured article

3. Arizona man dead following standoff

Featured article

4. Phoenix area man accused of setting home on fire

Featured article

5. Tempe man accused of filming another person at mall bathroom