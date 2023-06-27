Nightly Roundup: Scottsdale brush fire gets close to homes, deadly end to Apache Junction barricade situation

PHOENIX - From a brush fire that is threatening a number of homes near Scottsdale, to a barricade situation that ended with the suspect dead, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
1. Crews battling fast-moving brush fire north of the Valley
The fire threatened a number of homes in the area, and evacuations have been ordered by authorities.
2. Horrific new details revealed on murder of five-year-old girl
The victim, Harmony Montgomery, was allegedly hit by her father in at least three times over the course of a few minutes, because she kept having accidents in a car.
3. Arizona man dead following standoff
The shooting, according to officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, involved a PCSO deputy. The incident also involved a fire, according to a PCSO spokesperson.
4. Phoenix area man accused of setting home on fire
Investigators accuse the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Harry Lee Alicajic, of setting the house on fire in a bid to kill his mother.
5. Tempe man accused of filming another person at mall bathroom
The suspect allegedly recorded another person, while that person was inside a bathroom stall at a men's room inside Scottsdale Fashion Square, according to court documents.