Nightly Roundup: Search for fatal hit-and-run suspect continues; political party weighs $100 fee

Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a hit-and-run crash caught on camera to a political party asking supporters if they'd pay $100 to help choose a nominee, here's a look at some of our top stories for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

1. Phoenix hit-and-run crash caught on camera; suspect search continues

Police search for Phoenix hit-and-run suspect

Sgt. Brian Bowers talks to FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen about a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Oct. 8 at the 43rd Ave. and McDowell Rd. intersection.

2. Armed woman shot in Chandler shopping center parking lot wasn't following commands, police say

Police shoot armed woman in parking lot

When Chandler Police officers responded to a welfare check near 54th St. and Ray Rd., they found a woman inside a car with a gun, who they say was not following commands.

3. Large metal gate falls on child at Tucson-area school, killing her

Gate falls on girl at AZ school, killing her

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a 9-year-old girl was helping to close a large metal gate when it fell on her at Centennial Elementary in Flowing Wells.

4. The No Labels party asked its supporters if they would pay $100 to help choose its 2024 nominee

No Labels, a political organization that has alarmed some Democrats with talk of launching a third-party presidential candidate, has contemplated requiring a donation of at least $100 in order to cast a ballot at the group's upcoming nominating convention. Read more.

5. Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearings can fail

Honda Pilot (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans and some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks. Also affected are certain 2015 to 2020 Acura TLX cars and some 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX SUVs. Read more.

