Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:30 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County

Nightly Roundup: Shocking murder in Casa Grande, new twist in Carlee Russell's 'kidnapping'

By
Published 
Updated 7:22PM
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a shocking crime south of the Valley to the latest twist in a "kidnapping" incident that once caught the attention of many in the U.S., here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 24, 2023.

1. Death rocks Casa Grande; suspect arrested

Featured

Man accused of killing his father and dismembering his body
article

Man accused of killing his father and dismembering his body

A Casa Grande man and his mother have been arrested, according to police, after firefighters made a grisly discovery while battling a fire.

2. Gang rivalry suspected for deadly Tempe shooting

Featured

Arrests made following deadly Tempe shooting; suspects identified as gang members
article

Arrests made following deadly Tempe shooting; suspects identified as gang members

Two men have been arrested, according to police, in connection with a deadly shooting in Phoenix that police have linked to gang rivalry.

3. Changes coming for Maricopa County area codes

Featured

New changes for area codes in Maricopa County
article

New changes for area codes in Maricopa County

Changes are coming to the way phone area codes are assigned and used. FOX 10's Troy Hayden talks to Doug Clark, Executive Director with the Arizona Corporation Commission about what you need to know before those changes take effect.

4. Reality show star gets restraining order

Featured

'Shark Tank' star granted permanent restraining order
article

'Shark Tank' star granted permanent restraining order

The restraining order was brought against the contestants – former NFL player Al "Bubba" Baker, his wife and daughter – after they began making statements on social media about their "nightmare" experience with the celebrity investor.

5. New twist in "kidnapping" case

Featured

Carlee Russell's attorney: 'There was no kidnapping'
article

Carlee Russell's attorney: 'There was no kidnapping'

Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who was reported missing after calling 911 to report a toddler walking along the interstate, reportedly fabricated the whole story, according to her attorney.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 7/24/23

It was another hot Monday, but look at the possible temp for next Monday!