Nightly Roundup: Shocking murder in Casa Grande, new twist in Carlee Russell's 'kidnapping'

PHOENIX - From a shocking crime south of the Valley to the latest twist in a "kidnapping" incident that once caught the attention of many in the U.S., here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 24, 2023.
1. Death rocks Casa Grande; suspect arrested
A Casa Grande man and his mother have been arrested, according to police, after firefighters made a grisly discovery while battling a fire.
2. Gang rivalry suspected for deadly Tempe shooting
Two men have been arrested, according to police, in connection with a deadly shooting in Phoenix that police have linked to gang rivalry.
3. Changes coming for Maricopa County area codes
Changes are coming to the way phone area codes are assigned and used. FOX 10's Troy Hayden talks to Doug Clark, Executive Director with the Arizona Corporation Commission about what you need to know before those changes take effect.
4. Reality show star gets restraining order
The restraining order was brought against the contestants – former NFL player Al "Bubba" Baker, his wife and daughter – after they began making statements on social media about their "nightmare" experience with the celebrity investor.
5. New twist in "kidnapping" case
Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who was reported missing after calling 911 to report a toddler walking along the interstate, reportedly fabricated the whole story, according to her attorney.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 7/24/23
It was another hot Monday, but look at the possible temp for next Monday!