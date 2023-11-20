Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: West Valley shooting investigation; cleanup continues after tornado

PHOENIX - From a shooting investigation in the West Valley to the aftermath of a tornado that ripped through an Arizona town, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, November 20, 2023.

1. Shooting investigation in Glendale

Two people are badly injured, according to Glendale Police, following a shooting in the West Valley city on the afternoon of Nov. 20.

2. Tornado aftermath near Payson

Officials with the NWS say the damage was reported in a town located to the east of Payson.

3. Taylor Swift speculation continues

Monday night's football game brings the Kelce brothers back together, and speculation of Taylor Swift's attendance is swirling. But we already have the answer after a troubling weekend for her Eras Tour in Brazil.

4. Snoop Dogg quitting smoking? Yea, about that…

Snoop Dogg's recent announcement of giving up smoking took a surprising turn as it was revealed to be a clever advertising move.

5. Teen girls learn fate following shocking crime

Three teenage girls involved in the dragging death of a woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking in New Orleans last year pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges and were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 11/20/2023

Finally, we can expect cooler temperatures in the Valley for the week.