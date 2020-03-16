NJ enters 1st day of statewide school closures

Students across New Jersey are staying home Wednesday as statewide school closures go into effect in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the closures Monday, though many schools already were ordering students to stay home.

Murphy expanded virus mitigation efforts Tuesday, ordering indoor malls and amusement centers closed, adding to the theaters, casinos, gyms and dining rooms it shuttered earlier this week.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.tr

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.