Norm MacDonald, comedian and former ‘SNL’ cast member, dies at 61

Comedian Norm MacDonald has died after a private battle with cancer, according to FOX News. He was 61.



Starting out as a comedian in his native Canada, Macdonald moved to the United States in the early 1990s and became a cast member on "Saturday Night Live." Macdonald was at his peak anchoring "Weekend Update," or "the fake news," a term Macdonald coined. He had a habit of shocking viewers with his jokes, especially in regard to Michael Jackson’s private life and the O.J. Simpson trial.



He was infamously fired from "SNL" in late 1997 by NBC boss Don Olhymer for apparently "not being funny."



After his "SNL" exit, Macdonald did some movies, starred in a few sitcoms and largely settled into being a full-time stand up comedian.



He also became an author after publishing his first book, "Based on a True Story: Not A Memoir."



MacDonald was not without controversy.



In 2018, his comments about the #MeToo movement and fellow comedians Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr led to the "The Tonight Show" canceling his appearance and spurred apologies from the comedian that could bring their own problems. The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member told The Hollywood Reporter he was "happy the #MeToo movement had slowed down a little bit." Macdonald said people used to receive a second chance, but now "there is no forgiveness."



Macdonald mentioned Louis C.K, who was accused of sexual misconduct, and Barr, who was fired from her show in May.



"There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, "What about the victims?" But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that," Macdonald said.



Then in an interview with radio host Howard Stern on Wednesday morning while explaining and apologizing for his remarks, Macdonald said "You’d have to have Down syndrome not to feel sorry" for the victims of sexual misconduct.



He later tweeted an apology, saying he would never defend the actions of Barr and C.K.



