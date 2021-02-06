Orlando attorney John Morgan flashes medical marijuana card instead of ID in viral video

Orlando attorney John Morgan's law firm has a new TikTok channel -- and he's already going viral.

A video posted to the Morgan & Morgan TikTok account shows John Morgan driving and explaining some rumors about himself.

"The funniest is that I don't have a driver's license. That I can't drive a car," Morgan says. "People see me drive up and they go 'What are you doing driving a car?' Well hell, I have a driver's license."

That's when Morgan pulls out what he thinks is his license and shows it to the camera "just to prove it once and for all."

But it isn't a driver's license we see.

"No wait a minute, that's my medical marijuana card."

The video has racked up over 230,000 views in one day.

Morgan is known to be an advocate for legalizing recreational marijuana in the state of Florida. A bipartisan movement to legalize responsible marijuana use for adults 21 and older in Florida is underway.

