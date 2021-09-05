Paddleboarding resumes on Tempe Town Lake after algae bloom

The city of Tempe announced that paddleboarding wasn't permitted on Tempe Town Lake over the Labor Day weekend and into the next week due to a seasonal algae bloom. However, about a week later, the lake has reopened for paddleboarding once again.

Test results show the water is once again safe for all water activities.

Pets were advised to stay out of the water, but kayaking and other boating activities weren't affected. Visitors who brought their personal paddleboards were met with signs stating "no standup paddleboarding."

"A lot of sad calls, but it’s OK, we can still throw people in kayaks and we’re happy to do so," said Logan Amos, co-owner of North Shore WaterSport Rentals, during the temporary closure.

Restriction impacted local businesses

The news took a toll on a business that relies much on holiday weekends.

"They’re about 46% of our total business, so they’re a significant portion," Amos said. "Luckily for us we’re able to rent them out all day and take them to other lakes and rivers, so it’s not only Tempe Town Lake, but it’s still a very large portion of our sales."

"Would really love to have people back on paddleboards next week," Amos said.

