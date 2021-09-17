PD: Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police say a homicide investigation is underway in Phoenix near 19th and Dunlap Avenues.
According to Phoenix Police, a man was found dead along 19th Avenue at around 4 a.m. on Sept. 17.
A suspect who was detained in connection to an armed robbery nearby is believed to be involved in the homicide, police added.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
