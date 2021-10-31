PD: Man dies after being shot while leaving south Phoenix party
PHOENIX - Police say a man died at a hospital after he was found shot late Saturday night in south Phoenix.
According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 10th Street and Southern Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and found 39-year-old Jorge Escareno with a gunshot wound.
Escareno was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
"Officers learned the male was shot while leaving a party in the area," Sgt. Andy Williams said.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
