PD: Man dies after being shot while leaving south Phoenix party

Police say a man died at a hospital after he was found shot late Saturday night in south Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 10th Street and Southern Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and found 39-year-old Jorge Escareno with a gunshot wound.

Escareno was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

"Officers learned the male was shot while leaving a party in the area," Sgt. Andy Williams said.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

