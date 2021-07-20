PD: Man wanted in connection to murder of teen at Phoenix apartment complex

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a teen last month at a Phoenix apartment complex.

According to police, officers responded on July 20 at 4:16 a.m. to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road.

Once at the scene, officers located 16-year-old Romeo Perkins who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Preliminary information is the male was shot inside of an apartment after an altercation," Sgt. Ann Justus said in a statement.

On Aug. 26, police identified 18-year-old Dupree Rollins as the suspect.

Dupree Rollins, 18, is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a teen at a Phoenix apartment complex in July.

"If you see this person, do not approach him," said Sgt. Andrew Williams "Call the police."

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

