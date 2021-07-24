Phoenix area expecting another round of weekend monsoon storms

article

The Phoenix area is expected to have more rain, thunder and lightning Saturday night as monsoon weather rolls back into the Valley.

With the wet weather comes cooler temperatures, the National Weather Service says as the hottest point of Saturday was only 83 degrees.

A typical day this time of year is just over 105 degrees.

The days leading up to the weekend also were much cooler than usual because of storm activity.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for 12 Arizona counties. The following counties are affected:

Mohave from July 24 at 12 p.m. until July 26 at 12 a.m.

Gila, Yavapai from July 22 at 11 a.m. until July 26 at 12 a.m.

Apache, Coconino, Navajo from July 22 at 12 p.m. until July 26 at 1 a.m.

Maricopa, Pinal from July 22 at 5 p.m. until July 26 at 12 a.m.

Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Santa Cruz from July 22 at 6 p.m. until July 26 at 12 a.m.

The expected rainfall could cause flash flooding in washes and areas with poor drainage systems. This is particularly an issue in areas with past burn scars from wildfires, which will be "especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow," according to the National Weather Service.

APS is working around the clock to restore power to many who lost it during the storms. Click here for an outage map.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Related Stories:

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: