Phoenix area expecting another round of weekend monsoon storms

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM MST, Gila County
8
Flood Warning
from SAT 4:03 PM MST until SUN 12:45 AM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:12 PM MST until SAT 10:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:12 PM MDT until SAT 11:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Phoenix area expecting another round of weekend monsoon storms

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix
Rain in parts of Phoenix on June 23, 2021 article

Rain in parts of Phoenix on June 23, 2021

PHOENIX - The Phoenix area is expected to have more rain, thunder and lightning Saturday night as monsoon weather rolls back into the Valley.

With the wet weather comes cooler temperatures, the National Weather Service says as the hottest point of Saturday was only 83 degrees.

A typical day this time of year is just over 105 degrees.

The days leading up to the weekend also were much cooler than usual because of storm activity.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for 12 Arizona counties. The following counties are affected:

  • Mohave from July 24 at 12 p.m. until July 26 at 12 a.m.
  • Gila, Yavapai from July 22 at 11 a.m. until July 26 at 12 a.m.
  • Apache, Coconino, Navajo from July 22 at 12 p.m. until July 26 at 1 a.m.
  • Maricopa, Pinal from July 22 at 5 p.m. until July 26 at 12 a.m.
  • Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Santa Cruz from July 22 at 6 p.m. until July 26 at 12 a.m.

The expected rainfall could cause flash flooding in washes and areas with poor drainage systems. This is particularly an issue in areas with past burn scars from wildfires, which will be "especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow," according to the National Weather Service.

APS is working around the clock to restore power to many who lost it during the storms. Click here for an outage map.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Related Stories:

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: