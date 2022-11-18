Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Nov. 18-21

With the amount of Phoenix-area freeway closures we've seen over the past few months, drivers will be relieved to hear that this weekend's restrictions won't impact their regular commute too much.

Loop 303

Loop 303 westbound will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 are going to be restricted to access to Sonoran Desert Drive. The on-ramps will stay open.

Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to get around the closure.

Learn more: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory