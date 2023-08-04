Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Aug. 4-7

Watch out for freeway closures going into effect across the Valley this weekend.

I-17

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road for a pavement improvement project.

The on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will also be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can take SR 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound to get around the closure. ADOT also recommends surface streets like 19th or 35th Avenue.

US 60

In Tempe, the westbound lanes of US 60 will be closed between Loop 101 Price and I-10 for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

Both Loop 101 ramps to US 60 WB

US 60 WB on-ramps at Alma School, Dobson Road

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can take both Loop 202 freeways to get around the closure, or they can try Baseline or Southern Avenue.

Loop 202

The northbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway will be shut down between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road for bridge maintenance.

The on-ramp at Baseline Road will be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: ADOT is rerouting traffic to 51st Avenue.

SR 143

Work is underway for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. (ADOT)

State Route 143 southbound will be closed between Loop 202 Red Mountain and I-10 for sign work and a traffic shift.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-10 WB ramp to SR 143 NB

I-10 WB on-ramp at Broadway Road

Loop 202 WB ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard

I-10 EB off-ramp at 48th St/SR 143

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can take Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound to I-10 eastbound to get around the closure, or they can use Priest Drive to access University Drive.

Those visiting Sky Harbor can try the 44th Street entrance or the west entrance.

-

The northbound lanes of 48th Street will be shut down between Broadway and I-10.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Loop 303

Loop 303 eastbound will be shut down between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 for a new interchange project.

When: 8 p.m. Friday - 6 p.m. Saturday

Alternate route: Northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to SR 74 eastbound.

-

Loop 303 westbound will be shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Westbound SR 74 to Lake Pleasant Parkway southbound.

Loop 101

In north Phoenix, the freeway will be restricted to two lanes between 7th and 16th streets for a wall construction project.

When: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory