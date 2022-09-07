Phoenix City Council approves road safety plan; $10m in annual funding to be allocated

In 2021, a record number of people died on Phoenix city roads, and the city is on track to beat that in 2022.

However, the city is trying to drastically cut down on bad crashes across the city, and on Sept. 7, members of the Phoenix City Council unanimously voted to move forward on the Vision Zero Plan.

Read More: Vision Zero: Phoenix City Council adopts new campaign to help reduce traffic collisions

The city will spend $10 million a year to tackle 41 strategies, from stronger enforcement and education, to smarter intersections with safer crosswalks and bike lanes. along with better lights and sign.

"We've been working on this a long time, and it’s an issue of huge importance," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "We want to have safe roadways that are welcome to all."

The city hopes to see a 25% reduction in serious crashes by 2027, and 65% by 2035. If all goes according to plan, deaths will fall to 0 by 2050.

By adopting the Vision Zero plan, city officials can now ask for grants from the federal government, which can top $30 million.