Hiker dies, several others rescued from Spur Cross trail near Cave Creek, MCSO says

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Spur Cross trail rescue of hikers on Sept. 5. Photo by the Scottsdale Fire Department

A hiker is dead and several others were rescued in the Cave Creek area on Monday, Sept. 5, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of those experiencing heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. That's where they found several other people, one of them died and others were rescued.

The Scottsdale Fire Department says the hiker who died is a man in his 20s, but his name hasn't been released.

The hikers reportedly ran out of water halfway through their hike.

The trailhead traverses around Elephant Mountain.

Much of the Phoenix area is under an Excessive Heat Warning through Sept. 7. Phoenix reached a high of 109 degrees on Monday, which the National Weather Service says is six degrees above normal for this time of year.