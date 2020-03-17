Phoenix elementary school making food deliveries to students amid coronavirus pandemic

With schools now closed across the state amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a Valley elementary school district has come up with an idea on how to serve.

1,000 meals were handed out to students of Sun Ridge Elementary in one part of Phoenix. School officials say during these stressful times, they don't want parents worrying about going hungry.

On Tuesday, Gael Martinez, a second-grader at Sun Ridge Elementary, sat with his mother and waited patiently for the school bus to arrive. The bus was not coming to pick Gael up for school, but to bring meals for him.

"Many of our students would go hungry without this," said Matthew Stewart, Assistant Principal at Sun Ridge Elementary.

The students line up, and each of them picked up a bag of lunch and a bag of breakfast for the next morning.

"I know everyone is stressed out, so we don’t want our families stressed out about what they will do for food or where kids are going to eat," said Stewart.

The bus made six stops on Tuesday, and there is a fleet of 11 buses, making sure hundreds of students are fed. Stewart says school officials will make sure they will have the resources to continue the program, and meeting is scheduled for March 27 to make more decision on the food service, and how best to serve their students.

