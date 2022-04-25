Phoenix family's home destroyed by fire gets help from the very community they serve

A Phoenix family lost everything except the clothes on their backs after a fire ripped through their home on April 22.

Luckily they all made it out with their lives, but now they are picking up the pieces. Now, their community is stepping in to help.

Franklin White and his family give back all the time. White is a mentor helping people adjust after prison, and now they're helping him during his tough time.

The White family's home is destroyed and insulation is scattered everywhere after firefighters put out the flames.

The fire ripped through their home off of 43rd and Dunlap avenues, damaging everything from furniture to the artwork they had made, to all of their memories.

"It is heartbreaking because all of her life’s work has been in there, her artwork, my office, my private office, what I do for peer support, that was all in there and that was the garage alone. That was our business and how we make a living," Franklin said.

The community is coming out in full force to help.

Franklin has been a peer support counselor for 15 years at New Freedom helping men and women who've served time in prison. The program helps provide a way for them to integrate back into society. Now, they are showing him support in return by getting donations together and helping him, as a family would.

"Those guys are trying to get their lives together coming home from prison. They are trying to make their life better and I believe this was a turning event. It isn’t about the tragedy, it is a learning process. You learn how to persevere through trauma and getting back up and starting again," Franklin said.

To donate to the White family, visit their GoFundMe page.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department

