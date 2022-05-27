Phoenix Fan Fusion returns following years-long COVID pause

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
10
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MDT until SAT 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Phoenix Fan Fusion returns following years-long COVID pause

By
Published 
Updated 6:22PM
Things to Do
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Fan Fusion returns to Downtown Phoenix following years-long hiatus

The last time comic fans gathered at the Phoenix Convention Center for Phoenix Fan Fusion was 2019. Since then, the COVID-19 Pandemic derailed plans for further conventions, until now. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.

PHOENIX - After a years-long hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are gathering in Downtown Phoenix once again for Phoenix Fan Fusion.

The last time Phoenix Fan Fusion held an event was in May of 2019. In March 2020, organizers postponed the event from May to September due to COVID-19. The September event was then cancelled altogether, and a Fan Fusion event that was scheduled for January 2022 was also cancelled as a result of a COVID-19 surge in September 2021.

Heat affected some attendees

With temperatures in the 100s on May 27, some attendees were distressed by the heat.

"While everyone was waiting outside, a few people threw up just from being in the sun and the heat and dehydration," said one attendee.

For those in a full bodysuit or a helmet for their costume, the heat was even more noticeable. Those who got to the event site early say they waited two-and-a-half hours 

"For anyone who's got a full body costume with muscles and people with helmets on, it was kind of rough," said another attendee. "I wish it was an easier transition or a way to get in."

Attendees were eager to return to Fan Fusion

Despite the heat, it was all smiles for at least some of the attendees when they got inside the Phoenix Convention Center. Fans were eager, especially after waiting three years to get back and show off their best interpretations of their favorite characters. Even those who managed to get full family costumes done just in time are excited to be here.

Phoenix Fan Fusion is set to continue on through the weekend.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Image 1 of 7

 