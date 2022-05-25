2 dead following plane crash in Show Low area; NTSB investigating
SHOW LOW, Ariz. - Officials in northern Arizona say the NTSB, along with Show Low Police, are investigating a plane crash that left two people dead on May 25.
The crash happened when a single-engine Cessna 172 departing from the Show Low Regional Airport crashed in a meadow near Show Low Creek, the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District said.
Two people were found inside the plane – one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center where they later died.
The pilot was identified as 53-year-old Anthony Greco of Maricopa, and his passenger, 38-year-old Derek Deutscher of Phoenix.
The NTSB is now in charge of the investigation.
