2 dead following plane crash in Show Low area; NTSB investigating

Officials in northern Arizona say the NTSB, along with Show Low Police, are investigating a plane crash that left two people dead on May 25.

The crash happened when a single-engine Cessna 172 departing from the Show Low Regional Airport crashed in a meadow near Show Low Creek, the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District said.

Two people were found inside the plane – one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center where they later died.

The pilot was identified as 53-year-old Anthony Greco of Maricopa, and his passenger, 38-year-old Derek Deutscher of Phoenix.

The NTSB is now in charge of the investigation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Shylia Adams)

