2022 monsoon season in Arizona expected to be above-normal – good news for state agriculture

The start of monsoon season is just three weeks away and experts say it could be a wet one as above-normal rainfall is being predicted for the southern half of Arizona.

This is good news, especially for farmers and ranchers.

Agriculture in the desert has its benefits and its challenges. During dry times, farmers can access groundwater or surface water, but it’s a different story for ranchers.

"My ranchers with their cattle out in the rangelands, they need those summer rains, so if we don’t get them, they potentially have to sell off their herd," says Julie Murphree with the Arizona Farm Bureau.

Last year’s monsoon, she says, was difficult as the season started dry, but things took a turn later on. However, it was too late and some ranchers were forced to make the difficult decision to sell their herds.

"Why that’s tough is, we build our genetics for improving our herds. Can’t do that overnight, so for some of my ranchers because the rains didn’t come quick enough, they had to sell their herd. For other ranchers depending where they are in the state, it came just in time," Murphree said.

Having a wet monsoon is certainly beneficial economically. Annually, Arizona ranchers generate around $700 million.

"Our farmers and ranchers have to be very faith-based because we have to depend on mother nature. Our providence to kind of to make sure that we do what we can do and what we do so well to feed our Arizona families, but it is something we are constantly monitoring and that’s why we use some of the technology we use today," Murphree said.

